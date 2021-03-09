 Skip to main content
Photos: Remembering Mark Freese
Photos: Remembering Mark Freese

20210310_pt_funeralproc1

A funeral procession of family members, Papillion Public Works trucks and other city vehicles rides along North Washington Street to honor the late Mark Freese on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Mayor David Black said Freese worked for the city for 43, and most recently served as street superintendent. “Mark’s fingerprint is all over this community in ways people are not even aware,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “Papillion is a better place because of Mark Freese.”

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer
20210310_pt_funeralproc2

A family waves as a funeral procession of Papillion Public Works trucks and other city vehicles rides along North Washington Street to honor the late Mark Freese on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Mayor David Black said Freese worked for the city for 43, and most recently served as street superintendent. “Mark’s fingerprint is all over this community in ways people are not even aware,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “Papillion is a better place because of Mark Freese.”
20210310_pt_funeralproc3

A funeral procession of family members, Papillion Public Works trucks and other city vehicles rides along North Washington Street to honor the late Mark Freese on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Mayor David Black said Freese worked for the city for 43, and most recently served as street superintendent. “Mark’s fingerprint is all over this community in ways people are not even aware,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “Papillion is a better place because of Mark Freese.”
20210310_pt_funeralproc4

A funeral procession of family members, Papillion Public Works trucks and other city vehicles rides along North Washington Street to honor the late Mark Freese on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Mayor David Black said Freese worked for the city for 43, and most recently served as street superintendent. “Mark’s fingerprint is all over this community in ways people are not even aware,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “Papillion is a better place because of Mark Freese.”
20210310_pt_funeralproc5

Residents pay their respects as a funeral procession of Papillion Public Works trucks and other city vehicles rides along North Washington Street to honor the late Mark Freese on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Mayor David Black said Freese worked for the city for 43, and most recently served as street superintendent. “Mark’s fingerprint is all over this community in ways people are not even aware,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “Papillion is a better place because of Mark Freese.”
20210310_pt_funeralproc6

A funeral procession of family members, Papillion Public Works trucks and other city vehicles rides along North Washington Street to honor the late Mark Freese on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Mayor David Black said Freese worked for the city for 43, and most recently served as street superintendent. “Mark’s fingerprint is all over this community in ways people are not even aware,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “Papillion is a better place because of Mark Freese.”
20210310_pt_funeralproc7

A funeral procession of family members, Papillion Public Works trucks and other city vehicles rides along North Washington Street to honor the late Mark Freese on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Mayor David Black said Freese worked for the city for 43, and most recently served as street superintendent. “Mark’s fingerprint is all over this community in ways people are not even aware,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “Papillion is a better place because of Mark Freese.”
