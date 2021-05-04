 Skip to main content
Photos: Rumsey Station students celebrate Pioneer Day
Photos: Rumsey Station students celebrate Pioneer Day

Annually, Papillion-La Vista Community Schools fourth graders participate in Pioneer Day, where they learn about the life of a pioneer student.

Traditionally, students visit the Portal School House next to the Sump Memorial Library and participate in fun activities. Due to COVID-19, this year’s Pioneer Day had to be creatively adapted.

Rumsey Station Elementary School held their event during the last week in April on a gorgeous clear day. Students came dressed in pioneer clothes and participated in different activities, including a spelling bee in the morning, and butter-making, pick-up sticks, yarn crafts, and potato sack races in the afternoon.

