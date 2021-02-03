 Skip to main content
Photos: Snow Day
Photos: Snow Day

20210203_pt_sap_snow1

At right, Theo Rayment stands tall on top of a pile of snow after the snow plow came through his neighborhood on Jan. 25. Photo submitted by Jessie Rayment.
20210203_pt_sap_snow2

Above, Ellie Chalup 7 left, with her brother Logan Chalup played in their backyard on Tuesday after a historic amount of snow feel on Jan. 25. Photo submitted by Jamie Chalup.
