 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Springfield Days
0 comments

Photos: Springfield Days

  • 0
Springfield Days Soda Jerk

Springfield Drug soda jerk Ainsley Vanosdall prepares for the after parade rush on Saturday.
Springfield Days Cheer

The Platteview High School Cheer and Dance Squad rev the crowd up at Saturday’s Springfield Days Parade.
Springfield Days Legion

Members of American Legion Post 143 were crowd favorites as they paraded down Main Street in Springfield on Saturday.
Springfield Days Methodist

On Saturday, the children of Springfield’s First United Methodist Church pitched candy to parade-goers at Springfield Days.
Springfield Days Candy

On Saturday, Springfield Days parade participants knew the cardinal rule: if you have a float, you throw candy.
Springfield Days State Sen

Nebraska State Sen. Robert Clements spends Saturday afternoon pressing the flesh at Springfield Days.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert