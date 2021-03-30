 Skip to main content
Photos: The Easter Bunny comes to Cabelas
Photos: The Easter Bunny comes to Cabelas

20210331_pt_easterbunny_3

Elie Sabatka of Ceresco, 8, poses for a portrait after having her photo taken with the Easter Bunny at Cabela’s, 12703 Westport Pkwy., on Saturday. The big, white bunny will return to Cabela’s to celebrate the holiday this weekend, and families can come by for a free photo with an option to upgrade to different photo packages. He’ll appear in the shop’s general store from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Advanced registration is required and can be done at cabelas.com/easter.
20210331_pt_easterbunny_4

Cabela's employee Emily Lowther, left, snaps a photo of Chloe Donkerslot of Sioux City, Iowa, 5, with the Easter Bunny inside the La Vista outdoors retailer location on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
20210331_pt_easterbunny_6

The Easter Bunny, right, waves to Vivi of Sioux Falls, S.D., 21 months, left, and her dad, Ryan, at right, while the two shop at Cabela's, 12703 Westport Pkwy., on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
20210331_pt_easterbunny_2

Chloe Donkerslot of Sioux City, Iowa, 5, waves to the Easter Bunny after having her photo taken with him at Cabela's, 12703 Westport Pkwy., on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
20210331_pt_easterbunny_5

Cabela's employee Jerry Reynolds, left, chats with the Easter Bunny inside the La Vista outdoors retailer location on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
20210331_pt_easterbunny_1

The Easter Bunny waves to Vivi of Sioux Falls, S.D., 21 months, while her family shops at Cabela's, 12703 Westport Pkwy., on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
