Photos: Walking (and driving) in Papillion's Winter Wonderland

Above and at right, traffic moves along Washington Street as families check out the kickoff of the Winter Wonderland holiday lighting display in downtown Papillion on Nov. 28. Laura Schwartz, executive director of the Papillion Community Foundation, said that about 30 local businesses decorated their storefronts and the City of Papillion hung nearly 500,000 lights to brighten the scene this holiday season. Schwartz said that although they couldn’t put on the usual in-person festivities due to COVID-19 precautions, the event was a great success. She said there was a steady flow of traffic running north and south through downtown for three hours and the great weather allowed for many families to comfortably walk around. “We were really happy with the turnout,” she said. “We didn’t know what to expect, but I think that people were happy to have something to brighten the start of the holiday season.”
By Joe Shearer
Staff Photographer
Papillion’s Winter Wonderland holiday lighting display in downtown Papillion kicked off Nov. 28.
Laura Schwartz, executive director of the Papillion Community Foundation, said that about 30 local businesses decorated their storefronts and the City of Papillion hung nearly 500,000 lights to brighten the scene this holiday season.
Schwartz said that although they couldn’t put on the usual in-person festivities due to COVID-19 precautions, the event was a great success. She said there was a steady flow of traffic running north and south through downtown for three hours and the great weather allowed for many families to comfortably walk around.
“We were really happy with the turnout,” she said. “We didn’t know what to expect, but I think that people were happy to have something to brighten the start of the holiday season.”
