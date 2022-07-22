Planned swap of police gear with 88 Tactical tabled ahead of Omaha City Council meeting

A gear swap between the Omaha Police Department and Papillion gun range 88 Tactical that was set to be approved by the Omaha City Council was removed from the council’s consent agenda.

The proposal had drawn heavy criticism on social media and prompted a letter from a local anti-gun group on Monday, July 18, the day before the council's scheduled meeting.

The proposal from Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer would have had the Omaha Police Department swap 28 expired ballistic helmets and 28 rifle plates in exchange for 120 Coyote AR magazines, 60 Glock 17 magazines and 30 orange Glock magazine base plates from 88 Tactical.

Items on the council’s consent agenda typically are noncontroversial. Any consent agenda item can be removed by any council member.

The OPD item was tabled “for further discussion and consideration,” said Lt. Neal Bonacci, a department spokesman. He said he did not know when or if it might appear before the council.

The helmets and armor plates included in the swap typically are used by the SWAT team. Once expired, the items can’t be used because of liability reasons, Bonacci said.

Officials looked into refurbishing the helmets, but it wasn’t possible through the manufacturer. OPD also contacted another company with which they frequently do business, Bonacci said, but the company offered only $5 per helmet and $1 per ballistic plate.

“The deal offered by 88 Tactical was the most beneficial to the department and would allow us to obtain needed equipment at no additional cost to taxpayers,” Bonacci said.

The items can be purchased by civilians and are readily available online or at auction sites, he said.

Officials at 88 Tactical did not respond to a phone message.

The proposed swap drew criticism online and from the left-leaning website Seeing Red Nebraska.

Melody Vaccaro with Nebraskans Against Gun Violence also spoke out against the trade, saying, “The private market is absolutely the wrong place for military and law enforcement gear.”

Vaccaro, who is listed on the Seeing Red Nebraska website, sent a letter to every Omaha City Council member about her opposition to the swap.

In her letter,, she estimated that the city’s items were worth about $11,000, while the ammunition they would receive in exchange was valued at about $2,550.

“We are asking the city council to pause on this trade and find a different solution to retire unneeded military supplies,” she wrote.

Vaccaro told the Omaha World-Herald that she is glad the swap has been tabled because residents have questions about it, including what typically happens to expired supplies.

“The public has some questions about what we should be doing with retired police equipment,” she said. “The end result is that it should all just be destroyed. Whatever the process is to get to that outcome, that’s the process we hope they follow.”