Platteview boys basketball run ends in state quarterfinals

The Platteview Trojans’ excellent season carried into the 2021 Class-B Nebraska State Activities Association state basketball tournament on March 9, when they faced the Elkhorn Antlers in the quarterfinals.

Platteview got off to a cold start as Elkhorn took a 10-6 lead into the second quarter before a more efficient second quarter allowed the Trojans to get back into it. At halftime, the Elkhorn Antlers held a four-point lead, 26-22.

Sophomore Connor Millikan was the leading scorer for the Trojans, he began to heat up in the third quarter as Platteview was aiming for a comeback. Elkhorn’s high-flying offense proved to be too much though, a 37-points second half helped Elkhorn cruise to a 63-48 lead. Platteview was outscored in every quarter except the second where both teams had 16 points.

Millikan ended the contest, and his historic season, with 25 points on 47% shooting. He also chipped in six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alex Draper was the only other scorer in double-digits for the Trojans, he finished with 11 points, two boards and one assist. Platteview only shot 27% from beyond the arc in their quarterfinals loss to the Antlers. Elkhorn would go on to lose in the state championship finals to Beatrice.