 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Platteview boys basketball run ends in state quarterfinals
0 comments

Platteview boys basketball run ends in state quarterfinals

The Platteview Trojans’ excellent season carried into the 2021 Class-B Nebraska State Activities Association state basketball tournament on March 9, when they faced the Elkhorn Antlers in the quarterfinals.

Platteview got off to a cold start as Elkhorn took a 10-6 lead into the second quarter before a more efficient second quarter allowed the Trojans to get back into it. At halftime, the Elkhorn Antlers held a four-point lead, 26-22.

Sophomore Connor Millikan was the leading scorer for the Trojans, he began to heat up in the third quarter as Platteview was aiming for a comeback. Elkhorn’s high-flying offense proved to be too much though, a 37-points second half helped Elkhorn cruise to a 63-48 lead. Platteview was outscored in every quarter except the second where both teams had 16 points.

Millikan ended the contest, and his historic season, with 25 points on 47% shooting. He also chipped in six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alex Draper was the only other scorer in double-digits for the Trojans, he finished with 11 points, two boards and one assist. Platteview only shot 27% from beyond the arc in their quarterfinals loss to the Antlers. Elkhorn would go on to lose in the state championship finals to Beatrice.

Platteview has never won the Class-B state championship and ends the season boasting a 20-5 record. The Trojans haven’t made it past the quarterfinals round since 1984, losing in the first round of the state tourney in 2000, 2016, 2017, 2018 and now in 2021.

Now headed to the offseason, Head Coach Tim Brotzki and company will look towards next season with even higher expectations. Platteview’s roster is loaded with young talent as they continue to develop their program, look for the Trojans to be back in the Class B state tournament very soon.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photos: Remembering Mark Freese
Papillion

Photos: Remembering Mark Freese

A funeral procession of family members, Papillion Public Works trucks and other city vehicles rides along North Washington Street to honor the late Mark Freese on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Mayor David Black said Freese worked for the city for 43, and most recently served as street superintendent. “Mark’s fingerprint is all over this community in ways people are not even aware,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “Papillion is a better place because of Mark Freese.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert