Platteview High School connecting Alumni and students through the web

During a normal year, Platteview High School students would be able to connect with alumni and career speakers in person via career fair or other school events.
Even though COVID-19 has changed the way a lot of things work in today’s world, PHS college to career specialist Jim Jennings is determined to keep the connection between past and future students a strong one.
This year, Jennings is using the video conference software Zoom to talk with past students on a variety of topics including careers and colleges
Jennings said he records these Zoom meetings and uploads the video to his YouTube Channel or the school’s online learning program, Schoology.
“I think the real value is that you actually get a real perspective from somebody who’s actually doing the work, instead of say going online, looking up articles using career resources,” Jennings said.
He said a lot of the past students are ones that current PHS students would know.
“I think the Zoom technology has made it actually easier to communicate with people in a way that you probably wouldn’t normally do,” Jennings said.
He said students from Arizona all the way up to Alaska have been able to communicate with him via Zoom.
“I think the alumni are pretty proud of where they went to school at and they just feel like it’s part of the tradition,” Jennings said.
He said this pride comes from the fact that PHS is a welcoming place.
“We’ve had some students come in from different districts and feel like they found a home here and I just think everybody’s kind of on the same page trying to reach the same goals to get a great experience, to move on to whatever the next step is,” Jennings said.
Jennings said students at PHS are welcome to come to his office at the school for college and career resources — he just has to figure out who is behind the mask.
