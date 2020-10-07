Platteview High School connecting Alumni and students through the web

During a normal year, Platteview High School students would be able to connect with alumni and career speakers in person via career fair or other school events.

Even though COVID-19 has changed the way a lot of things work in today’s world, PHS college to career specialist Jim Jennings is determined to keep the connection between past and future students a strong one.

This year, Jennings is using the video conference software Zoom to talk with past students on a variety of topics including careers and colleges

Jennings said he records these Zoom meetings and uploads the video to his YouTube Channel or the school’s online learning program, Schoology.

“I think the real value is that you actually get a real perspective from somebody who’s actually doing the work, instead of say going online, looking up articles using career resources,” Jennings said.

He said a lot of the past students are ones that current PHS students would know.

“I think the Zoom technology has made it actually easier to communicate with people in a way that you probably wouldn’t normally do,” Jennings said.