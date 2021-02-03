Platteview High School English teachers get published in national journal

There were around 10 characters to choose from across multiple genres and countries.

“So there wasn’t really a right or wrong answer as long as the student could support it from the text and I think knowing that they weren’t going to be wrong was freeing for them too,” Hartwig said.

Students worked on several different activities throughout the to eek long unit.

“They had to create a campaign poster, they had to create a campaign commercial, they had to write a script, create a costume they had to physically debate each other as their characters,” Kersulov said,” “So by creating, not only these multiple texts, whether it was a poster a script, note cards or a commercial, all of those different steps were, in their own sense, a small reenactment of acting or a small reenactment of performance.”

Falch said the idea for the article came about when discussing the English final during a plan period with the entire English department.

“I had this idea to let kids choose a character and then I turned that person into a presidential candidate and then Anna and Mike just kind of jumped in and gave me their ideas as well,” Falch said, “it was definitely a collaboration of all of our ideas and they all had different ways of going about doing it.”