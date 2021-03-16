Platteview High School Future Problem Solver's qualify for state

A group of students at Platteview High School are taking their critical thinking skills to the next level.
PHS has a Future Problem Solving group where students are presented a scenario and then challenged to come up with the best possible solution to solve the problem.
The state competition is usually held in Kearney, but this year the competition has moved to a virtual format.
State will be held from April 8-13.
Jeremy Mahoney, adviser for the Future Problem Solving Group, said the group receives the scenario a month or so in advance to give the group time to research the given topic.
He said by the time students are done researching and compiling with all the criteria for a given topic, their booklet is 10 or more pages long.
For example, the students in the first quarter were dealt a scenario regarding a kid who participated in e-sports and the parents paying for the training.
“They come up with challenges from the scenario and then from the challenges they have to pick, which one of those challenges they feel is the biggest problem,” Mahoney said.
Students will then develop solutions for those challenges.
Students develop criteria to rank solutions until they decide on what the best solution is and then create an action plan.
Mahoney said this process involves a lot of communication and critical thinking skills.
He said for practice rounds the group discussed wearable technology. The qualifying topic for state was human environmental impact.
Mahoney said he is surprised with what the students come up when dealing with a scenario.
“These kids get bonus points for being out of the box thinkers and the solutions and challenges they come up with are pretty amazing for this age of kids,” Mahoney said.
He said the students come in every Wednesday for around 30 to 45 minutes to work on the scenario.
“You don’t see a lot of organizations where they challenge students to do that much critical thinking, especially on current societal initials issues,” Mahoney said.
He said, although the process involves a ton of research and writing, the students tend to have fun with the entire process.
Mahoney said the group competes under a statewide organization known as the Nebraska Future Problem Solving Program.
He said students are put into a room together for two hours without coach help and given the booklet with the future scenario and proceed to go through the process.
Once the students are done, Mahoney will then scan the booklets and send them to the state director to be evaluated by a group that will go through each booklet.
Evaluators will then rank each booklet with the top 12 booklets qualifying for state.
The winner of the state competition will go on to face teams from across the world at internationals.
Mahoney said the team’s goal is to qualify for the international tournament this year.
This year’s members are: Tim Stork, Josephine Hartley, Ella Ferguson, Ryan Grell, Leilou Guerrero, Claire Snodgrass, Emma Mathias, Dylan Conover, and Nathan Seeber.