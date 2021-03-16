Platteview High School Future Problem Solver's qualify for state

Mahoney said this process involves a lot of communication and critical thinking skills.

He said for practice rounds the group discussed wearable technology. The qualifying topic for state was human environmental impact.

Mahoney said he is surprised with what the students come up when dealing with a scenario.

“These kids get bonus points for being out of the box thinkers and the solutions and challenges they come up with are pretty amazing for this age of kids,” Mahoney said.

He said the students come in every Wednesday for around 30 to 45 minutes to work on the scenario.

“You don’t see a lot of organizations where they challenge students to do that much critical thinking, especially on current societal initials issues,” Mahoney said.

He said, although the process involves a ton of research and writing, the students tend to have fun with the entire process.

Mahoney said the group competes under a statewide organization known as the Nebraska Future Problem Solving Program.

He said students are put into a room together for two hours without coach help and given the booklet with the future scenario and proceed to go through the process.