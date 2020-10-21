Platteview High School prepares for annual one-act play

Platteview High School students are getting ready for their annual one-act play production despite the coronavirus changing several aspects of the experience.

PHS students will be performing “An Absolutely True Story (As Told by a Bunch of Lying Liars)” by Ian McWethy.

The show includes 14 cast and 12 crew members.

Director and PHS language arts teacher Anna Hartwig said in an email that a lot of emotion is lost when students have to wear masks on stage.

“We really miss those facial expressions, however, we are making it work,” Hartwig said.

She said when rehearsals first began for the show, students were spread out around the auditorium so that mask could be taken off to work on voices and facial expressions.

Currently, the students are back on the main stage and masks are being brown by them.

There will be two local shows on Nov. 14.

Similar to other PHS events, each student will receive a limited number of tickets.