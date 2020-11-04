Platteview High School prepares to open new Trojan Zone student store

The Trojan Zone student store at Platteview High School is getting an actual store front sometime in November.

In the past the items of the student store would be contained in a cabinet in a classroom.

The Springfield Board of Education approved to fund the building of the store front at PHS.

President of the Springfield Education Foundation Gene Lienemann said the school came to the foundation to ask for help to be able to get the materials needed to build the store.

He said a month later more money was requested for shelves and a cash register. This time when the request was granted, there was a twist.

PHS college to career specialist Jim Jennings said the arrangement is the student store will pay back the foundation 10% of its net sales at the end of the year.

Jennings said 10% of net sales was a reasonable request and the money granted by the foundation has been a big help with getting the Trojan Zone off the ground.

“This isn’t about getting money back, it’s adding to their experience of running a business,” Lienemann said.