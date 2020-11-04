Platteview High School prepares to open new Trojan Zone student store

The Trojan Zone student store at Platteview High School is getting an actual store front sometime in November.
In the past the items of the student store would be contained in a cabinet in a classroom.
The Springfield Board of Education approved to fund the building of the store front at PHS.
President of the Springfield Education Foundation Gene Lienemann said the school came to the foundation to ask for help to be able to get the materials needed to build the store.
He said a month later more money was requested for shelves and a cash register. This time when the request was granted, there was a twist.
PHS college to career specialist Jim Jennings said the arrangement is the student store will pay back the foundation 10% of its net sales at the end of the year.
Jennings said 10% of net sales was a reasonable request and the money granted by the foundation has been a big help with getting the Trojan Zone off the ground.
“This isn’t about getting money back, it’s adding to their experience of running a business,” Lienemann said.
“It doesn’t hurt for them to know that not everybody just gives money because once they get in the real world, that’s not going to happen, there’s just little things that they can do, this would be one part of it,” Lienemann said.
Lienemann said the students that run the Trojan Zine provide reports to the Springfield Board of Education and have been doing so for around 6 months.
Tyler Riley, PHS Senior and Trojan Zone Manager said the store has been a good experience so far and is preparing him for a career field in business and marketing.
Riley said he has taken almost every class PHS has to offer when it comes to business and working at the Trojan Zone has been a good fit.
Riley is in charge of managing the in person school store and takes care of organizing money.
Riley works with the student store four hours every other day.
“Mr. Jennings tells me all the time that you can’t get this experience from a textbook and it’s true,” Riley said.
“I was given the option to do an internship and for me, this was a no brainer,” Riley said, “There’s nowhere else that I could go available to me that would give me this much like experience and be like productive with it.”
Riley said the goal is to open the store in late November or early December in time for home basketball and wrestling events.
