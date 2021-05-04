 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Platteview High School student selected to NSAA Student Advisory Committee
0 comments

Platteview High School student selected to NSAA Student Advisory Committee

20210505_pt_draper

Alex Draper, sophomore at Platteview High School, has been selected to the NSAA Student Advisory committee.

 Photo submitted by Springfield Platteview Community Schools

Thousands of student athletes participate in Nebraska School Activities Association-sponsored sports year-round, but Alex Draper is taking his involvement to the next level.

Draper, a sophomore at Platteview High School, has been selected to the NSAA Student Advisory Committee.

He is the first student in the school’s history to earn the honor.

“I thought it would be cool to be in it because I looked it up and it said that they talk about the rules and guidelines of like sports and activities and stuff,” Draper said.

Draper said he feels his experience in being a multi-sport athlete will transfer well to his new role.

“I just look forward to make the NSSA games as good as they can and just expand my thoughts and ideas towards the committee and seeing what they think about it,” Draper said.

The committee is made up of a handful of students from across Nebraska and from all classifications.

According to a press release from the NSAA, the selection process was extremely competitive and focused on the representation of gender, school classification, minority representation and participation in interscholastic athletics/activities.

This group collectively represents all NSAA-sponsored activities.

Draper is one of 10 students that were selected to serve for their junior and senior years from a pool of 75 applicants.

He had to get two letters of recommendation and a write a one- to two-paragraph explanation on why he wanted to be involved.

Draper got the news he was selected in the middle of a school day.

“I was actually in school and one of my friends showed it to me and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty sweet,’” he said. “It was a cool experience and I can’t wait to meet everyone there.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photos: Papillion-La Vista prom
Papillion

Photos: Papillion-La Vista prom

  • Updated

*Editor's Note: The April 28 print edition of the Papillion Times erroneously identified the school as Papillion La Vista South in the photo p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert