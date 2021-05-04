Platteview High School student selected to NSAA Student Advisory Committee

Thousands of student athletes participate in Nebraska School Activities Association-sponsored sports year-round, but Alex Draper is taking his involvement to the next level.

Draper, a sophomore at Platteview High School, has been selected to the NSAA Student Advisory Committee.

He is the first student in the school’s history to earn the honor.

“I thought it would be cool to be in it because I looked it up and it said that they talk about the rules and guidelines of like sports and activities and stuff,” Draper said.

Draper said he feels his experience in being a multi-sport athlete will transfer well to his new role.

“I just look forward to make the NSSA games as good as they can and just expand my thoughts and ideas towards the committee and seeing what they think about it,” Draper said.

The committee is made up of a handful of students from across Nebraska and from all classifications.

According to a press release from the NSAA, the selection process was extremely competitive and focused on the representation of gender, school classification, minority representation and participation in interscholastic athletics/activities.