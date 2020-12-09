Platteview High School wins ESport state championship

To say the Platteview High School’s ESports has had a successful season is an understatement.

The PHS ESports team had a win over Gretna High School’s ESports team during rivals week, went undefeated in regular season and North America Scholastic ESports Federation play and capped it all off with a state championship for the videogame “Overwatch,” on Nov. 21.

Jeremy Mahoney, an Instructional Technology Specialist for Springfield Platteview Community Schools and adviser for the ESports team said he has around 24 to 26 students that show up to participate each week.

He said the team meets every Tuesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and sometime longer depending on how long games take to finish.

“These kids came searching for me to start this organization, they needed a sponsor and I really didn’t know a lot about it at the time, so I’m like, why not? Let’s go ahead and see where this takes us,” Mahoney said.

He said the students have kind of ran the show and for around the last year the team has been getting organized.