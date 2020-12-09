Platteview High School wins ESport state championship

To say the Platteview High School’s ESports has had a successful season is an understatement.
The PHS ESports team had a win over Gretna High School’s ESports team during rivals week, went undefeated in regular season and North America Scholastic ESports Federation play and capped it all off with a state championship for the videogame “Overwatch,” on Nov. 21.
Jeremy Mahoney, an Instructional Technology Specialist for Springfield Platteview Community Schools and adviser for the ESports team said he has around 24 to 26 students that show up to participate each week.
He said the team meets every Tuesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and sometime longer depending on how long games take to finish.
“These kids came searching for me to start this organization, they needed a sponsor and I really didn’t know a lot about it at the time, so I’m like, why not? Let’s go ahead and see where this takes us,” Mahoney said.
He said the students have kind of ran the show and for around the last year the team has been getting organized.
Mahoney said he has coached football and wrestling before and is still learning some of the language the students use during practices and competitions. He said the team has a member that has some ESports coaching experience that takes part of the video game portion of the events.
Mahoney takes charge of the behind the scenes portion of the team and sets up the computers to ensure a smooth experience.
The PHS ESports team is part of the Nebraska High School ESports organization.
The NSESA sets up the schedules and the coaches decide upon time that works best for the two teams to play against each other in a given week.
Mahoney said the PHS ESports teams plays on site at PHS and plays against other teams remotely.
Mahoney does not take any credit for the team’s success and says the experience is all about the kids.
“The kids really wanted this club, they were persistent in trying to get someone to sponsor for them and all of that persistence finally just gave in and now I know why they were so persistent, because they’re, they’re pretty darn good,” Mahoney said.
The ESports season has another nine weeks in the second semester with the video games being “Hearthstone,” “Super Smash Bros” and one additional game that has not been announced.
