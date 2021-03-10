Platteview sophmore hooper already changing record books

Platteview High School’s Connor Millikan has changed the record books this season, becoming only the fourth sophomore ever to record 1,000 career points in Nebraska School Activities Association history.
After an impressive freshman campaign, Millikan has seemingly taken the next step this year to elevate his game. The 1,000-career points achievement came on Feb. 18 in a win against the Douglas County West Falcons, where he finished with a game-high 42 points on 50% shooting.
“I knew I was close so I had it in the back of my mind that night,” said Millikan. “I actually went out and got it in the very first quarter.”
The point guard from Springfield — son of Stacy and Matt Millikan — also broke the single season scoring record for Platteview this year. Millikan currently has 641 points with a chance to add more as the Trojans will be headed to the state tournament after defeating Roncalli Catholic for the B5 district championship. Winning is the sole motivator behind all of Millikan’s success.
“I hate losing,” noted Millikan. “I’m very competitive in everything I do, even if it’s just a card game at home, it’s not going to end well if I lose.”
Millikan’s unmatched competitiveness comes from a family of athletes. His father Matt played basketball and golf while his mother Stacy was a three-sport athlete growing up. Millikan’s only sibling, his brother Tanner, also plays football at Dordt University.
The sophomore’s exceptional scoring ability has already garnered some interest on the collegiate level. Millikan humbly admits that he’s received calls from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Colorado State University and the University of South Dakota, but he remains focused on only one thing right now.
“We want to go down there, win three games and come home with a trophy,” said Millikan about the upcoming state tournament. “It’s never our goal to just get there — we want to win it all.”
Platteview has a 20-4 record this year and some of that might be attributed to Brutus, the team’s superstitious toy mascot.
“It was our very first game against Fort Calhoun,” laughed Millikan. “We found this toy dinosaur, named him Brutus, and now he’s in our locker room before every game. We give him high-fives on the way out, kind of like Nebraska’s horseshoe tradition.”
Superstitions aside, Millikan has put in endless hard work to get where he is today and credits all of his coaches for his personal success.
“Every one of them,” said Millikan. “I couldn’t have done anything without them … and Cody Levinson, he’s taken me under his wing and has been a big part of my shot and how I play basketball.”
Millikan’s final chapters as a basketball player remain to be written as he stares into the challenges of an upcoming state tournament, but he has already had an amazing start to his career.