Platteview sophmore hooper already changing record books

The sophomore’s exceptional scoring ability has already garnered some interest on the collegiate level. Millikan humbly admits that he’s received calls from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Colorado State University and the University of South Dakota, but he remains focused on only one thing right now.

“We want to go down there, win three games and come home with a trophy,” said Millikan about the upcoming state tournament. “It’s never our goal to just get there — we want to win it all.”

Platteview has a 20-4 record this year and some of that might be attributed to Brutus, the team’s superstitious toy mascot.

“It was our very first game against Fort Calhoun,” laughed Millikan. “We found this toy dinosaur, named him Brutus, and now he’s in our locker room before every game. We give him high-fives on the way out, kind of like Nebraska’s horseshoe tradition.”

Superstitions aside, Millikan has put in endless hard work to get where he is today and credits all of his coaches for his personal success.

“Every one of them,” said Millikan. “I couldn’t have done anything without them … and Cody Levinson, he’s taken me under his wing and has been a big part of my shot and how I play basketball.”