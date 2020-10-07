Platteview Theatre class adapts to coronavirus

Kersulov uses an iPad on a stand to video record and put on the Zoom what’s happening on the stage.

He then projects the live video of the e-learner on to a backdrop.

An in-class student is on the stage and the in class student interacts with the screen and e-learner has to do everything backwards on their end to mirror what they see on stage.

Kersulov said if the student is supposed to be on the left, they have to pretend the person is on the right.

“I’ve never seen theater like this before, but it’s working and the learners are having a good time and it’s actually pretty fun,” Kersulov said.

Another challenge Kersulov said he’s had to overcome is adapting plays that were meant for in-person performance to a setting where half of the cast is online.

He said unlike his prep work for other classes, students are involved in the process of what goes on in drama class and how certain things will be presented.

Oftentimes, the students are just better with technology and present Kersulov with apps that can help with production such as a sound effects app.

“I want to get them involved in the mindset of a director or the mindset of a an actor, cause they need to be engaged in that as well,” Kersulov said.

