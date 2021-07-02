PLCS Board celebrates student achievement

Last week’s Papillion La Vista Community School Board meeting was ultimately a celebration of student success across academic and athletic disciplines.

At the June 28 meeting, PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli highlighted the most recent accolades, including Papillion La Vista High School’s Jordyn Bahl. The newly graduated Monarch is the 2020–2021 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year and is a finalist for Gatorade’s Female Athlete of the Year.

Additionally, she is the Omaha Sports Commission Awards Female Athlete of the Year.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for the team, the coaching staff, for the entire Monarch Nation,” Rikli said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy recognized the Papillion-La Vista Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps as a Distinguished Unit with National Honors for NJROTC Area Three.

The corps consists of students from both Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South high schools. This is the first year for the award.