 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PLCS hands out Greatness Awards

PLCS hands out Greatness Awards

Only $5 for 5 months

Papillion La Vista Community Schools and the Papillion-La Vista Schools Founation handed out the annual Greatness Awards while maintaining distance.

Each year, five employees in the district are awarded for their work the previous school year

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards, which are usually held at Werner Park, were given to teachers at their respective schools by surprise.

The winners for this year are:

Cory Clemenger, Papillion La Vista High School — Secondary Teacher of the Year

Dawn Butterfield, Bell Elementary — Elementary Teacher of the Year

Cody Redford, La Vista Middle School — Rookie Teacher of the Year

Debbie Portofee, Liberty Middle School — Classified Staff Member of the Year

Joslyn Bunger, G. Stanley Hall Elementary — Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation Employee

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert