PLCS hands out Greatness Awards

Papillion La Vista Community Schools and the Papillion-La Vista Schools Founation handed out the annual Greatness Awards while maintaining distance.
Each year, five employees in the district are awarded for their work the previous school year
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards, which are usually held at Werner Park, were given to teachers at their respective schools by surprise.
The winners for this year are:
Cory Clemenger, Papillion La Vista High School — Secondary Teacher of the Year
Dawn Butterfield, Bell Elementary — Elementary Teacher of the Year
Cody Redford, La Vista Middle School — Rookie Teacher of the Year
Debbie Portofee, Liberty Middle School — Classified Staff Member of the Year
Joslyn Bunger, G. Stanley Hall Elementary — Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation Employee
