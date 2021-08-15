PLCS School Board meeting: Mask debate heats up, policy remains unchanged

“Excuse me. I am speaking," he said. "We have plenty of public comment coming up. This is my choice as a parent. If I choose, and I ask my kids if they want to wear a mask, it’s my choice. That is what you have asked us to do, and that’s what we have given you. I did not force them, I asked them if they wanted to do that, and they said they would. They said they have no problem wearing it.”

Following a stunned silence, the public was able to address the board on the reopening policy for 30 minutes, with each speaker given three minutes. As opposed to previous meetings, both pro- and anti-mask speakers were equally represented. But there was a new twist. For the first time, some mask opponents brought children to the speaker’s desk with them.

At the conclusion of public comments, nearly half the audience left.

In reviewing the “PLCS Parents for Liberty” Facebook page, it says the group started on April 29 as “Unmask Papillion La Vista Community Schools.” It changed to its current name on May 20, and lists nearly 400 members in a school district with 12,000 students.

When comparing a list of group members to the 18 different speakers who came before the board to denounce masks from May 10 to July 26, 11 speakers were group members, and eight of them had addressed the board multiple times.