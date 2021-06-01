PLCS school year ends with gratitude, sadness

The May 24 Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education meeting could best be described as a collective “whew, made it” as the 2020–2021 school year came to an end.

Last Tuesday’s meeting was sprinkled throughout with gratitude for the obstacle’s teachers, administrators, support staff, parents and students navigated during the pandemic.

“There’s just simply too many thank you’s to go around,” said PLVCS Superintendent Andy Rikli. “Our community, our school board, our parents, our staff, our families. It has not been an easy year by any stretch of the imagination.

“Sacrifices were made, but we made it. It wasn’t just an ok school year, it was an outstanding school year.”

The information technology team took a pivotal role, including the deployment of more than 800 devices and creating 35 hotspots for the remote learning families. Director of Information Technology Lucas Bingham told the board his team also managed the Phase 1 Google transition, wireless network replacement, a new system for food service, infrastructure and cybersecurity updates, and the opening of Ashbury Elementary.