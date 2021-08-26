PLCS stands firm on mask policy

At Monday’s Board of Education meeting, Papillion La Vista Community School board members repeated what has been said for more than a month -- there is no mandatory mask policy at this time for students or staff.
Despite rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the region -- and even considering the shutdown of a kindergarten classroom at PLCS’ Patriot Elementary that evening -- there are no changes of any kind to the school reopening plan introduced on July 12.
Officials will continue to consult with medical professionals and government entities, and review the situation day-to-day, PLCS Board President Brian Lodes told an overfull meeting room at the district’s central office.
The board gave emergency authority to PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli, allowing him to approve operational decisions in a timely manner between board meetings. This is the same resolution they sanctioned last year and has never been used.
“With this pandemic, we must remain nimble if we are to stay ahead of its most damaging effects,” Lodes said.
The audience of nearly 100 seemed skeptical of the board, but there was a dynamic shift from the past two months. The attendees were no longer a united front opposed to the use of masks. This time, at least half of the crowd was adamantly for mandating mask use.
The Facebook group “Papillion La Vista Parents for Healthy Kids” launched earlier this month and has nearly 200 members. Despite concerns for personal safety, in light of nationwide hostilities at other public assemblies, “Healthy Kids” organizer Michael Kuechenmeister said it was important to have their position represented. Around 20 pro-mask protestors greeted the public outside, while an added 30 waited in the boardroom.
While members of the Facebook group “PLCS Parents for Liberty” have dominated public comment of late, Lodes and staff created a balanced speakers’ slate with each side getting five representatives. The board president also made clear the hissing and laughing of previous meetings would not be tolerated.
An area doctor told the board she was representing only “her patients.” Dr. Jean Ballweg is the medical director of pediatric heart transplant and advanced heart failure at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. The nationally renowned pediatric cardiologist also runs the newly-created Clinic for Pediatric Long Haulers.
“I have been involved with almost every patient that’s been admitted to Children’s Hospital with a COVID diagnosis in the last 20 months,” Ballweg said. “So I see patients who have had acute COVID, patients who have had multi-system inflammatory disease which is a post-COVID inflammatory syndrome. And I see patients who have long-hauler syndrome in pediatric patients.”
The average age of her patients is 9-years-old, firmly disputing naysayers who say children are not getting that ill from COVID-19. Of all her patients, 70% were admitted to the intensive care unit, 56% were put on ventilators, and 80% needed intravenous medication to support their heart functions, according to Ballweg.
“Two of those patients required their chests to be opened with a saw, for a cannulae to be inserted directly into the heart, and blood to be removed from the heart and spun around in a machine called Ecmo to support those patients (similar to the heart-lung bypass machine used in open-heart surgery, it oxygenates the blood and removes carbon dioxide.) Luckily, they survived,” Ballweg said.
She cited Aug. 19 statistics from the American Academy of Pediatrics that tally 4,413,000 pediatric COVID-19 cases in the U.S. from the beginning of the pandemic until now, which is 14.4% of all COVID patients.
“At the height of the pandemic, they accounted for 3.3% of total cases,” she said. “The Delta variant is very different.”
The Delta variant is believed to have an “inoculation dose” -- the quantity of infectious particles required to establish infection -- 1,400% higher than what has come before. Ballweg urged the board to reinstate and reinforce mask policy, handwashing, social distancing and “all the layers of protection” available.
“We have got to get on top of the hurricane that is here,” she said.
But there was no such action, and still neither side of the mask argument left pleased. The two diametrically opposed groups -- one that reveres individual rights and shuns ever-changing government guidance, and one who counts on a united, scientific stand against a viral menace -- are in lockstep on a single point: they do not trust Rikli or the board.
“There’s concern about the leadership and there is division in our community, and it’s from decisions that they have been making,” said Regina Foutch, founder of PLCS Parents for Liberty.
“They’re trying to take on the health department’s job, and, you know, there’s a lot of people in our community that are living in fear, and I don’t feel like the schools have been doing a good job about providing people with any hope.”
Foutch blamed Rikli for poor leadership during her public comments, a sentiment shared by Kuechenmeister.
“Even if he were to issue a mandate tomorrow, I don’t have confidence in his willingness to continue to listen to the experts,” he said. “They have said multiple times there is no metric, no specific data where they will enact or remove any kind of mask mandate. It just speaks volumes. It’s not even their job. It’s the county health department to assess, and they should be following that.”
In other action:
• The board approved new two-year contracts for its custodial and maintenance employees.
• There was a special hearing on the district’s 2021-2022 budget just before the regular Board of Education meeting. With an increase of 3.3%, the budget will be more than $152 million. The tax levy will see a drop to $1.2609 per $100 in valuation. As proposed, a home valued at $200,000 should expect to pay $2,560. Despite the crowded room, there was no public comment. A tax request hearing will be held prior to the Sept. 13 meeting with action on the tax request set for the Sept. 27 board meeting. The budget will be voted on during the regular Sept. 13 meeting of the board.
The next PLCS Board of Education meeting will be held on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the central office, 420 S. Washington St., in Papillion.