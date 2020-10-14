PLV South students named National Merit semifinalists

Three Papillion-La Vista South High School students have been named as National Merit semifinalists: Ellenna M. Divingnzzo, Xander A. Muniz and Gracie O. Sunde.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the names of nearly 16,000 semifinalists nationwide, 103 of them from Nebraska.
The program honors students for their academic ability, giving semifinalists the opportunity to compete for more than $30 million in scholarships next spring.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the student.
