PLV varsity girls use big comeback to win season finale

The Monarchs, after dropping a game on Thursday, to Lincoln Southwest, scraped their way to a 55-47 victory over Lincoln East on Friday to end their regular season in winning fashion.

Papillion-La Vista was on a two-game losing streak entering Friday night’s season finale and after quarter number one, looked to end the season on a drought. The Monarchs trailed Lincoln East 14-4 after the first eight minutes and looked out of sync before a monstrous second quarter. The Monarchs caught fire from the field and outscored their opponent 30-12 in the second quarter to take a 34-26 lead into half.

The third quarter began with a 5-0 scoring run for the visitors and soon the Monarchs were only up one possession. Back and forth action continued for the remainder of the quarter but PLV was able to hang on to a 40-39 lead entering the fourth. That was as close as it would get as the Monarchs opened the fourth with a 9-0 scoring run to take a 10-point with about four minutes remaining.

The Monarchs went on to win the game 55-47 behind the efforts of Jenna Hoelscher and Maggie Vasa, both had 12 points on the night. Brynn Sargent also chipped in 11 for Papillion-La Vista.

They finished the year with a 13-8 regular season record and will face Omaha Burke in the first matchup of the girls A-5 district tournament. The game is slated for Feb. 23 at Papillion-La Vista High School at 6 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.