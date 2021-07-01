PLVCT's 'Spelling Bee' has heart, laughs

The Papillion La Vista Community Theatre kicks off its 15th season of outdoor summer productions on July 16 with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at the SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion.

The musical comedy follows six adolescents finding joy, heartache and purpose in competing in the Putnam Valley Middle School Spelling Bee. Contestants spell their way through a series of words while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives.

For each performance, four audience members are chosen to come onstage and compete in the spelling bee along with the cast. On Broadway, the show received a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award.

“At its core, ‘Spelling Bee’ is about figuring out where we fit in,” said Suzanne Withem, the show’s director. “Connections and communities — quirky though they may be — are central themes of the show and our community right now. As we emerge from the isolation of the last year, just like these kids, we are relearning how we fit together.”

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” marks PLVCT’s return to the stage following the COVID-19 cancellation of live, onstage productions in 2020.

“Last season looked very different for PLVCT,” said Emily Tonniges, board president.