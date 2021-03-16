PLVS falls in state quarterfinals action

The Papillion-La Vista South Titans entered the 2021 Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) as the No. 6 seed and were set to face the No. 3-seeded Creighton Prep Jr. Jays in a quarterfinals matchup March 9.

Having not lost since the month of January, PLVS entered their state tourney matchup on a seven-game win streak to end their regular season. This year’s state tournament appearance was the Titans’ fourth all-time and their third year in a row, PLVS has lost in the quarterfinals in every single appearance.

The Titans got off to a hot start on Tuesday night going up 10-5 with 4:45 left in the first quarter. Graham Cassoutt had all 10 points to start the game for PLVS. However, Prep would eventually find their rhythm and cut into the deficit as the Titans took a 19-17 lead into the second.

Both teams began to hit from deep as they exchanged several three-pointers throughout the second quarter, PLVS’s Daniel Brocaille hit a big three to stretch the lead to five with 4:30 left before halftime. Prep then went on a run of their own, outscoring the Titans 10-3 in the final four minutes before half, taking a 32-30 Jr. Jays lead into the break. PLVS’ leading scorers at the break were Cassoutt with 13 and Brocaille with nine.