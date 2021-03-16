PLVS falls in state quarterfinals action

The Papillion-La Vista South Titans entered the 2021 Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) as the No. 6 seed and were set to face the No. 3-seeded Creighton Prep Jr. Jays in a quarterfinals matchup March 9.
Having not lost since the month of January, PLVS entered their state tourney matchup on a seven-game win streak to end their regular season. This year’s state tournament appearance was the Titans’ fourth all-time and their third year in a row, PLVS has lost in the quarterfinals in every single appearance.
The Titans got off to a hot start on Tuesday night going up 10-5 with 4:45 left in the first quarter. Graham Cassoutt had all 10 points to start the game for PLVS. However, Prep would eventually find their rhythm and cut into the deficit as the Titans took a 19-17 lead into the second.
Both teams began to hit from deep as they exchanged several three-pointers throughout the second quarter, PLVS’s Daniel Brocaille hit a big three to stretch the lead to five with 4:30 left before halftime. Prep then went on a run of their own, outscoring the Titans 10-3 in the final four minutes before half, taking a 32-30 Jr. Jays lead into the break. PLVS’ leading scorers at the break were Cassoutt with 13 and Brocaille with nine.
PLVS started to get in some foul trouble in the third quarter and that proved to be the difference maker as Prep was able to hit from the charity stripe early and often to take a 48-43 lead into the fourth quarter. The Titans opened the fourth with an easy bucket in the paint from Brocaille as the teams exchanged blows, Josiah Beckenhauer then drilled a big-time three to cut Prep’s lead down to one with 5:47 left on the clock.
Prep was able to take care of the ball down the stretch and hit crucial shots as they managed a 12-5 scoring run down the stretch to hold off the Titans in a battle, 64-56. Cassoutt finished the contest with a game-high 18 points, three rebounds and one assist while Brocaille chipped in 16 points, two boards and three assists. PLVS shot an impressive 60% from three-point land, hitting 12 of 20 threes in the matchup but was out-rebounded by Prep 21-15.
The Papillion-La Vista South Titans finished the 2021 season with a 15-10 record but were once again unable to pass the quarterfinals round of the state tournament.
“We really wanted to get one here tonight and have an opportunity to play in the semifinals,” said Titans Head Coach Joel Hueser, “But we just couldn’t get enough stops against a really efficient Prep team tonight, it was frustrating.”
After an amazing run, the Titans will unfortunately say goodbye to over half of their roster. There are currently eight seniors set for departure: Jack McKittrick, Jackson Trout, Danair Dempsey, Graham Cassoutt, Josiah Beckenhauer, Both Dol, Mason Burger and Tyler Culp.
“The whole months of February and March were a great experience for us,” Hueser said. “The entire team, seniors on down, did a great job of surrendering themselves to the team concept. It was extremely gratifying to coach them and to see them compete at such a high level.”
Several seniors stuffed the PLVS stat sheets this year including Brocaille who now ranks No. 1 all-time in Titan single-season steals with 42 this year. Brocaille also scored the second most points in single-season PLVS history with 440, Lok Wur of 2018-19 is in first with 542 points. Trout now ranks fourth all-time in PLVS single-season field goal percentage after shooting 58.1% this year from the field. Burger also finds himself in the record books, now second all-time in three-point field goal percentage after shooting 47.4% on the year.
“They’ve [the seniors] weathered a lot,” finished coach Hueser, “They have a lot of moments and memories to be proud of and we’re extremely proud to be their coaches.”