PLVS football eyeing bounce back season

Despite the weather cancelling this year’s varsity football scrimmage last Friday, Aug. 20, the Papillion-La Vista South Titans and head coach Tim Clemenger aim to improve upon last year’s 1-7 finish.

Unfortunately for the Titans, a couple of last year’s key playmakers have graduated in Jackson Horn and Jackson Trout. The two pass catchers combined for 70 receptions, almost 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Returning starting quarterback Brady Fitzpatrick will be leaning on some new outside weapons in the upcoming fall campaign but that should work out just fine.

The now junior QB struggled a bit last year with interceptions but still finished with over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns.

The gunslinger is expected to have an even better season following one more year of offseason work under coach Clemenger and company.

Aside from the receiving corps, Papillion-La Vista South’s backfield remains intact with the return of leading rusher Jaden Quelette.

Quelette carried the ball over 90 times for 410 yards and two touchdowns in his junior campaign and will surely come back hungry for more this year.

The 2021-22 season will begin for the Titans on Friday, Aug. 27, with a rivalry matchup against the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs. Papillion-La Vista South is out for revenge following last year’s 40-11 loss to the Monarchs and 1-7 finish as they aim for their first ever Class A state championship.