PLVS girls end season in district's championship round

After beating Lincoln High in the opening round of the A7 district tournament, Papillion-La Vista South girls varsity basketball team lost 63-44 to Lincoln East on Feb. 25, in the championship round.

The Titans were on a roll entering Feb. 23’s contest against Lincoln High and after beating them 55-47 were on a six-game win streak heading into the A7 district championship. Being the No. 4 seed in the district, PLVS had to make another trip to Lincoln on Thursday but would not yield the same results as two days prior.

Down only one-point at the start of the second, the Titans were in prime position to win and move onto the state tournament but the second quarter was a less than fortunate one. The Titans only scored six points in the second quarter while Lincoln East exploded for 18, entering halftime with a 27-14 lead over PLVS.

After some halftime discussion the Titans took the floor in the third but their shooting woes continued. PLVS shot a mere 30% from the field as a team and ended up losing the championship matchup 44-63. Seniors Tate Norblade and Lydie Hodges led the way in scoring for the Titans, 10 for Norblade and 13 for Hodges.

Emma Krause was the team’s third leading scorer with seven points and three rebounds.