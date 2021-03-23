 Skip to main content
PLVS girls soccer star shines in opening game with six goals
PLVS girls soccer star shines in opening game with six goals

The Papillion-La Vista South Titans seem to be in good hands after Allie Napora finished her opening game with six goals in an impressive 9-1 win over the Bellevue West Thunderbirds on March 20.

Napora scored her first goal of the game only nine minutes in, with 36:15 left on the clock, to give the Titans an early 1-0 lead. She would not let up as she scored another goal just two minutes later on a fast break to make it 2-0 with 34:50 left in the first period.

Savanna Solomon joined the fun shortly after, she made it 3-0 off another Titan goal with 32 minutes left in the period. Bellevue West would get a goal right back after putting pressure on the PLVS defenders to make it 3-1.

However, Napora came right back with an answer and a hat-trick just 14 minutes into the match, it was 4-1 with 31:40 left in the first. Napora added two more goals in the first half to make the match 6-1 before the last 45 minutes.

The Titans would end up cruising to a smooth 9-1 opening-game victory behind Napora, she finished with an amazing six goals in the 9-1 match. Papillion-La Vista South took on a 2-0 Millard South squad at home on Monday, before hosting Bellevue East on Friday.

