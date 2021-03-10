PLVS looks for first state tourney win in program history

For a third straight year the Papillion-La Vista South Titans headed to Lincoln for another state basketball tournament appearance on Tuesday, against a tough Creighton Prep team.

The Titans entered the state tournament as the No. 6 seed after winning the A-5 district championship over Omaha Central. This year’s appearance will be the Titans’ fourth total all-time and hopefully yield better results as PLVS has been knocked out in the first round all three times. Their most recent state tournament loss came from the hands of Millard North, who are once again a title-favorite entering this year’s tournament.

PLVS features eight different seniors on their squad with two of them being their second and third leading scorers in Danair Dempsey and Graham Cassoutt. Dempsey averages 14.4 points per game, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists on the year while Cassoutt is averaging 12.4 points, five rebounds and 1.4 assists this season. The Titans top-scorer is junior Daniel Brocaille, he’s averaging 17.7 points, 5.2 boards and three assists this year.