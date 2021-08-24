PLVS softball looking to build off last year’s success with 2-2 start

The Papillion-La Vista South Titans varsity softball team is off to a 2-2 start in the 2021-22 regular season after a fairly successful fall last year behind head coach Tom Horton’s leadership.

After finishing last year with a 22-17 record, the Titans were seemingly playing with fire after starting this year 0-2 with losses to Millard West and Blair to open the fall. The season opener was on the road against Millard West last Thursday, Aug. 19, and ended with a 13-5 Wildcat win.

The Titans second loss came from Blair in the 2021 Bellevue East varsity softball invite that began last Saturday, Aug. 21, following Friday’s rainouts. The Blair Bears offense proved to be too much to handle as they jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings. Papillion-La Vista South managed four runs in the third but still fell to the Bears 9-6 despite Grace Maguire’s four RBI performance.

Game two of the invite was when Papillion-La Vista South began to turn things around. The Titans played North Platte on Saturday afternoon and shutout the Bulldogs for their first win of the year, 10-0.

Maguire had another nice game at the plate with three RBIs on four hits and three runs. The Titans combined for 16 total hits as Mariah Unverzagt pitched a complete game for the win.