Portion of Giles Road to reopen Oct. 3
On Oct. 3, Giles Road will reopen from 192nd to 204th Streets.

Giles Road will remain closed from just west of Scary Acres to the north leg of 180th Street. Drivers can access Scary Acres from Giles via 168th Street.

The Giles Road project is part of the series of West Sarpy roadway projects, which include roadway improvements in the 9-square-mile area between Harrison Street and Highway 370, from 168th Street to 204th Street.

For more information about this project and other roadway projects in Sarpy County, visit CONNECTSarpy.com

