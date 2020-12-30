Poster contest open to third graders

Each entry must include the following information on the back of the poster: student’s name, age, home address, home phone, school, school address, Nebraska county where school is located.

Entries must be received on or before Feb. 11, 2021. Entries can be mailed to the Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency (1210 Golden Gate Drive, Suite 1310, Papillion, NE 68046-2848) or dropped off at the Sarpy County Clerk’s Office located in the Sarpy County Administration Building (1210 Golden Gate Drive, Papillion, NE 68046). Remember to allow enough time for mailed items to arrive by the deadline.

Schools with more than three entries should conduct their own contest to select their top three posters. Each school should only send a maximum of three posters.

The top three posters in the county will be selected by the Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency and forwarded to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. There, they will join the top three posters from every participating county in the state.

All winners will be notified by phone or mail. The four state winners and their parents will be invited to the State Capitol in March for the presentation of their awards from the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service and to be recognized by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Any questions regarding the Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest should be directed to Jesse Eret with the Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency at jeret@sarpy.com or 402-593-5955.

