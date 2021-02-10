Project will identify gaps in internet service and speeds to close digital divide

A statewide broadband speed testing initiative launched by the Nebraska Regional Officials Council will provide a clearer view of the gaps in internet services, speeds and access across the state.

NROC encourages every Nebraskan to take the one-minute speed test from any internet-enabled device, including cell phones.

Speed data will provide decision makers a better understanding of where internet accessibility is limited or not available, and where speeds are not meeting the needs of today’s users. The purpose of the initiative is to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

The captured information will provide statistically sound data that can be used by communities, counties, and key stakeholders as they plan for broadband infrastructure expansion or enhancement projects.

“Results from this study will give local and state officials a better understanding of where underserved and unserved Nebraska residents are located,” said NROC President CJ Poltack. “Furthermore, it will allow the state to align with Governor Rickett’s legislative priority of improving broadband services for the entire state.”