Recap of La Vista City Council meeting Oct. 6

The La Vista City Council during its Oct. 6 meeting:
- The council received and filed the results of the pavement assessment conducted by civil engineering firm, Lamp Rynearson. City of La Vista Community Relations Coordinator Mitch Beaumont said in a statement, “The pavement assessment provided critical data that will allow staff to develop a comprehensive plan to both address the bad streets as well as maintain our good streets. This plan will be presented to the City Council for their approval at a later meeting and will be the basis for future street maintenance projects.”
- Approved requests for payments for professional services to city contractors. Payments were authorized for maintenance and repair requests, liquor license applications were approved, insurance renewal was approved for property, liability and workers compensation, and miscellaneous accounts payable were approve
- d.
- Held public hearing for Citizens Advisory Review Committee, Economic Development Program report.
- Passed resolutions for Conditional Use Permit, Giandinoto, LLC, Lot 16A3B Park View Heights.
- Passed resolution for Conditional Use Permit Amendment, The Waldinger Corporation, 8802 S. 121st St.
- Passed resolution to amend Keno Operator Agreement.
- Passed to a second reading at the next meeting: Ordinance, adopt municipal code section 30.16, emergency authority.
- Passed resolution: authorize replacement of automat
- ic door openers at public works facility.
- Passed resolution: authorized purchase and installation of two P2Pe certified card readers for parking garage 1.
- Tabled resolution: council policy statement on issuance of military library cards. The council wanted more informa
- tion.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!