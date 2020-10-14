Recap of Springfield City Council meeting on Oct. 6

The Springfield City Council during it’s Oct. 6 meeting:
- Approved Consent Agenda items including Change Order No. 2 for the City Park Restroom Facility Project in the amount of +$659.70, to add one inch of sand on top of the rock base for leveling the building; Pay Application No. 1 to Neuvirth Construction in the amount of $64,137.70 for construction services rendered on the City Park Restroom Facility Project.
- Waived Community Building rental fee for school flu shot clinic that was held on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Public hearing opened to consider a final plat application filed by DAMMM Land, LLC, applicant, and RTR Development, LLC, owner, (now MADDAM Land, LLC, applicant and owner) on property legally described as the North ½ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 13 North, Range 11 East of the Sixth, Sarpy County, Nebraska; and generally located on the southwest corner of Highway 50 and Platteview Road. Agenda item discussed and hearing closed for Springfield Commerce.
- Approved Resolution 2020-26, Subdivision Agreement and Final Plat of Lots 1-4 and Outlots A and B for Springfield Commerce.
- Discussed updates to One and Six Year Road Plan. Public hearing for this item will be held at the Nov. 3 Council meeting.
- Approved 3% merit increase to Elliott Smart, maintenance worker.
- Approved 4% merit increase to Kellie Seiber, assistant library director.
Department reports were also presented before the meeting was adjourned. The city expects to post the meeting minutes on its website by the end of this week, springfieldne.org.
