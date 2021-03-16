Registration open for senior softball league

A funeral procession of family members, Papillion Public Works trucks and other city vehicles rides along North Washington Street to honor the late Mark Freese on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Mayor David Black said Freese worked for the city for 43, and most recently served as street superintendent. “Mark’s fingerprint is all over this community in ways people are not even aware,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “Papillion is a better place because of Mark Freese.”