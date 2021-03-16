 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registration open for senior softball league
0 comments

Registration open for senior softball league

Registration is open for a Nebraska/Iowa Senior Softball League.

The Friday morning league is open to men and women ages 50 and older. A player must turn 50 in the current calendar year to be eligible to play.

Games will be played at the La Vista Sports Complex, 7346 S. 66th St. in La Vista. Games begin April 16 and run for 20 weeks.

Players will be drafted onto teams once registration closes. Umpires will be provided. Registration fee is $60 and includes a uniform shirt and hat. Deadline to register is April 5.

Visit ihavegame.com to print out the form and mail it in, or contact Frank Parker at chico108a@gmail.com to request a registration form or with questions.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photos: Remembering Mark Freese
Papillion

Photos: Remembering Mark Freese

A funeral procession of family members, Papillion Public Works trucks and other city vehicles rides along North Washington Street to honor the late Mark Freese on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Mayor David Black said Freese worked for the city for 43, and most recently served as street superintendent. “Mark’s fingerprint is all over this community in ways people are not even aware,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “Papillion is a better place because of Mark Freese.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert