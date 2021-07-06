Rhea featured in library exhibition

Meredith passed away unexpectedly in August 2019. Albert created the bench prototype and decorated it with Meredith’s daughter, Rhealynn Schleicher. It currently sits in front of the Papillion Library. For her efforts, Meredith received the 2021 Mayor’s Art Award posthumously.

In addition to the library show, Rhea’s nature photographs are on display at the Nebraska Governor’s Mansion. There is also a small, traveling sculpture show this year in the Des Moines area.

Rhea no longer creates commissioned work, dedicating his time to public projects. Besides promoting rotating art displays at the library and Papillion City Hall — currently closed for remodeling — he is also working with Papillion Landing on a new gallery space.

Moreover, he is in the early phase of creating a sculpture walk in Halleck Park.

On a recent trip to Estes Park, he spotted a local art project he hopes to adapt to Papillion: a series of small sculptures, placed throughout town as a kind of “scavenger hunt.” The subject, of course: butterflies.