Rhea featured in library exhibition

This July, Papillion’s Sump Memorial Library Gallery features artwork by members of the Bellevue Artists Association, including acclaimed Papillion artist Albert Rhea.
The ubiquitous Rhea is a force of nature in the area’s art scene, whether as a sculptor-painter-photographer or a promoter of the work of the Papillion Arts Council, Bellevue Arts Association, Nebraska Artists Supporting the Arts and Omaha Artists, Inc.
This exhibition features his photography and wearable art, particularly pendants made with small reproductions of photos or from real butterfly wings found in his home garden.
“It’s interesting to see people wearing your art,” Rhea said.
A departure from his normally large, stainless steel sculptures, these creations act as a tribute to his late daughter, Meredith Rhea Schleicher. A trained silversmith, she worked on similar types of jewelry.
“She enjoyed it,” Rhea said. “I miss being able to work with her. Maybe getting a little bit of her back. This is kind of like continuing on. Seeing what she used to do.”
Father and daughter bonded over art, butterflies and sculpture early on. She also followed her father onto the Papillion Arts Council and was one of the driving forces in bringing the butterfly bench public art project to Papillion.
Meredith passed away unexpectedly in August 2019. Albert created the bench prototype and decorated it with Meredith’s daughter, Rhealynn Schleicher. It currently sits in front of the Papillion Library. For her efforts, Meredith received the 2021 Mayor’s Art Award posthumously.
In addition to the library show, Rhea’s nature photographs are on display at the Nebraska Governor’s Mansion. There is also a small, traveling sculpture show this year in the Des Moines area.
Rhea no longer creates commissioned work, dedicating his time to public projects. Besides promoting rotating art displays at the library and Papillion City Hall — currently closed for remodeling — he is also working with Papillion Landing on a new gallery space.
Moreover, he is in the early phase of creating a sculpture walk in Halleck Park.
On a recent trip to Estes Park, he spotted a local art project he hopes to adapt to Papillion: a series of small sculptures, placed throughout town as a kind of “scavenger hunt.” The subject, of course: butterflies.
“Butterflies are just pure beauty, a love for nature,” Rhea said. “I want you to look around your own neighborhood. See what your habitat is. If somebody is going to change something, how does that affect the habitat of your butterflies? Because that’s a signal. When you have butterflies, you have a good environment.
“There’s a message there, too.”
The Bellevue Artists Association’s show at the Papillion Library Gallery runs through July 31. The library is located at 222 N. Jefferson St. It is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.