Rikli hopes for healing

“It was a challenging year, for so many different reasons,” Rikli said.

“A punch to the gut”

Just as the school year was winding down in May, and PLCS was celebrating a successful year of academic and athletic achievements, the unthinkable happened.

Ryan Larsen, a sixth-grade student with autism, walked out of La Vista West Elementary School around noon on May 17. He was seen around 1:30 p.m. that afternoon on a surveillance camera belonging to La Vista Keno, across the street from the apartments where he lives. He has not been seen since.

“It felt like a total punch to the gut. Our number one priority is always going to be student safety,” Rikli said.

He said there was daily, even hourly contact with law enforcement. They reached out to Ryan’s mother, Tammy. Everyone hoped he had found a hiding spot. The anxiety only increased, despite all the community support and all the searching.

“Hope is a funny thing,” Rikli said at a May 26 vigil for Larsen. “It takes a long time to create hope in something and it doesn’t take very much to tear it down.”