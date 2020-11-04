Rockin’ it: Springfield Platteview Community Schools honor educators with yard signs

“The teacher signs are so sweet! Abby came in and couldn’t wait to tell me she had a sign in her yard for me. It put a BIG smile on my face and hers. This year is definitely a challenge for everyone, but we are all doing our best and we appreciate the support of our community,” said Dawn Johnson, first grade teacher at Westmont Elementary School.

Baugh also explained that the district is making other efforts to acknowledge the additional burden placed on employees this year. They’re drawing staff member names from a hat and surprising them with community donated gifts.

“I reached out to a lot of local businesses and said ‘Hey we want to appreciate our staff as a whole — not just teachers — and give them some type of ‘thank you’ gift,” said Baugh. “So, Google donated a bunch of beautiful baskets, Pella Windows and Doors gave us 10, $25 gift cards. I just got these beautiful ceramic bowls – handmade bowls – with Door Dash gift cards in them. And these are all individual gifts to surprise the staff with. I’ve gotten so many.”

Baugh said that the yard signs are available for $6 at the school district office and Westmont Elementary School while supplies last. A lunch will be planned for staff once all the funds and donations are collected from the yard sign campaign.

For more information: https://www.springfieldplatteview.org/Rock-Star-Staff.