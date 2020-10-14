Sarpy Community YMCA hosts Trunk-or-Treat event; COVID-19 safety guidelines in place

The Sarpy Community YMCA is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event for Halloween on Oct. 30 between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission is free to all participants and families are required to register in advance for a time slot due to limited space.

“We’re excited to be able to hold this,” said Katlin Sinclair, executive director of the Sarpy Community YMCA. “There are just new things we have to do.”

Sinclair said that in years past the celebration included indoor games, but this year the entire event is outside. Anyone hosting a trunk is required to wear a mask and “treaters” are encouraged to wear masks. She said that the YMCA does have disposable masks inside the facility if requested. Hand sanitizer will be available and all participants are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

In previous years the party drew around 900 participants, but due to COVID-19 guidelines the crowd size is limited and 10 families will be admitted in 20-minute intervals.

Participants can expect a few other adaptations from past years. Goodie bags will be handed out as families leave the party instead of treats being passed out at each trunk. Sinclair encouraged trunk sponsors to “think outside the box.” She suggests that trunks come up with socially distanced, no-touch games.