Sarpy County Board receives draft of State Auditor’s attestation of Treasurer’s Office

Last week, the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts provided the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners with a draft report detailing the auditor’s findings in an attestation of the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office’s financial records.

The Board has until March 8 to file a response with the Auditor’s Office. The response will be included in the auditor’s report, which will be released publicly on March 9.

In November, the Auditor’s Office released an audit of the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office that cited concerns about inaccurate financial reconciliations and insufficient recordkeeping. In the audit, the Auditor announced plans for the attestation.

The Sarpy County Board hired an outside law firm to assist with the matter. The Board and the outside law firm are reviewing the findings in the attestation.

“As Commissioners, our top priority is the Sarpy County taxpayer, and we want to make sure every office in Sarpy County is being a good steward of the public’s money,” said board chairman Don Kelly. “The Board will address the report when it is formally released March 9.”