Sarpy County election office moves

The Sarpy County Election Commission office has moved to 1102 E. First St., the former Black Hills Energy building across the street from the Sarpy County YMCA.
The new office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
For more information visit sarpy.com/election.
