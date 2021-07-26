Sarpy County Government Meetings Wrap up

On Tuesday, July 20, the La Vista City Council, the Papillion City Council and the Sarpy County Board held their regularly scheduled public sessions.
La Vista City Council
Two experts from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, aiding the La Vista Police Department, do not believe missing La Vista student Ryan Larsen is in the Douglas County Landfill.
“We don’t have any solid evidence that a missing child was in a dumpster. However, there was a dumpster in the complex. And to rule out anything in the landfill, the national center sent two experts -- the only two experts in the United States about landfill searches,” La Vista Police Chief Robert S. Lausten told the La Vista City Council on Tuesday.
Lausten said the center’s experts surveyed the Douglas County Landfill, went over video footage, eyewitness accounts and other materials. They concluded in a report that it was the “lowest probability” to find Larsen at the site.
The dumpster at the boy’s apartment complex was emptied prior to the last known sighting of the 11 year old on May 17. The experts, who have specialized in landfill searches since 1987, also said they had never had a case where there was an accidental fall into a dumpster.
Lausten said there is no evidence “whatsoever” which would lead to an extensive search at the landfill. However, they now have GPS coordinates of where refuse was dumped that day and other investigatory insights. He called the center “a great resource.”
In other news, the La Vista City Council approved the purchase of a new computer backup server for city hall from Dell Technologies for just under $10,000.
The council then moved into executive session to discuss contract negotiations. Following meeting adjournment, the council reconvened for the city’s mid-biennium budget overview workshop.
Papillion City Council
Actions taken by the council:
• Two resolutions were adopted to amend and restate a mixed-use development agreement for the southwest corner of South Washington Street and Highway 370. Originally slated to be a CVS Pharmacy, the corner will now be a “Tommy’s Express” car wash.
• Five resolutions were approved for the Ashbury Hills housing development, located northwest of South 120th Street and Schram Road. The area will feature row town flats, walk-up flats, duplexes and single-family homes.
• Approved Lance A. Kramer as the corporate manager for U Save Foods, Inc., (Family Fare Supermarket) for their Class “C” Liquor License.
• Approved an easement modification for Northern Natural Gas to allow for further development of soccer fields on the western edge of the Papillion Landing.
• Approved Sanitary and Storm Sewer Easement Agreements with Raven Northbrook, LLC for a sewer under Capehart Road at 150th Street.
• Approved the purchase of land at 136 N. Jefferson St. from Swan Development for $78,285. The hope is to build a centralized trash system for local businesses, allowing more room to make a “festival area” in the downtown district.
Sarpy County Board
Actions taken by the board:
• Approved three resolutions transferring a sewer line at Capehart Road at 150th Street to Raven Northbrook, LLC, the same area as mentioned in the Papillion City Council meeting.
• Approved the vacating of Turkey Road near 108th Street and Schram Road for a new residential development. The road will be moved along a new path.
• Retained the DLR Group Inc. for $55,000 as consultants for Werner Park, in order to meet Major League Baseball standards.