Sarpy County Government Meetings Wrap up

On Tuesday, July 20, the La Vista City Council, the Papillion City Council and the Sarpy County Board held their regularly scheduled public sessions.

La Vista City Council

Two experts from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, aiding the La Vista Police Department, do not believe missing La Vista student Ryan Larsen is in the Douglas County Landfill.

“We don’t have any solid evidence that a missing child was in a dumpster. However, there was a dumpster in the complex. And to rule out anything in the landfill, the national center sent two experts -- the only two experts in the United States about landfill searches,” La Vista Police Chief Robert S. Lausten told the La Vista City Council on Tuesday.

Lausten said the center’s experts surveyed the Douglas County Landfill, went over video footage, eyewitness accounts and other materials. They concluded in a report that it was the “lowest probability” to find Larsen at the site.