Sarpy County law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection with a robbery at Papillion Speedee Mart

The Papillion Police Department announced an arrest in connection with the Sept. 18 armed robbery at the Speedee Mart located on the corner of 84th Street and Centennial Road.

In a coordinated operation with the Sarpy County Warrants Unit and SWAT team, Papillion police arrested Cordell Ramon Bridgeman, 32. He was charged with robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Bond was set at $100,000.

According to a statement released by PPD, detectives from multiple agencies obtained information and evidence that led to the identification of Bridgeman as the primary suspect in the alleged robbery. A warrant was issued for his arrest and Bridgeman was located at his Bellevue residence by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit. The statement issued by PPD said that he was taken into custody without incident prior to the execution of a search warrant.

The investigation is active and ongoing, PPD reported. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Papillion Police Department at 402-597-2035.