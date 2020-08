Sarpy County Museum explores county medical history

The Sarpy County Museum is updating its medical history exhibit and expects to open it to the public on Oct. 1.

The medical history of Sarpy County will be on full display featuring tidbits of information on how Sarpy County residents of old dealt with the Spanish Flu and Polio among other disease outbreaks.

Sarpy County Museum Director Ben Justman said the museum always had a little kind corner of the museum devoted to medical history but it needed an update.

“We wanted to even before the pandemic, really tackle it and update it and give it a face lift and there is a pretty good medical history story related to Sarpy County,” Justman said.

He said in terms of researching, the museum has a good amount of archives to sift through.

Justman said in in addition to the archives, the museum is interested in what the medical community; active or retired might have to share with them.

Where Sarpy County medical history begins is with a 1860’s pioneer’s doctor coat belonging to Dr. Erastus Northcoat Upjohn which was restored by the La Belle Vue and Corps of Discovery chapters of The Questers, which is an international organization dedicated to the discovery and preservation of historical artifacts.