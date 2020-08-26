Sarpy County Museum explores county medical history

The Sarpy County Museum is updating its medical history exhibit and expects to open it to the public on Oct. 1.
The medical history of Sarpy County will be on full display featuring tidbits of information on how Sarpy County residents of old dealt with the Spanish Flu and Polio among other disease outbreaks.
Sarpy County Museum Director Ben Justman said the museum always had a little kind corner of the museum devoted to medical history but it needed an update.
“We wanted to even before the pandemic, really tackle it and update it and give it a face lift and there is a pretty good medical history story related to Sarpy County,” Justman said.
He said in terms of researching, the museum has a good amount of archives to sift through.
Justman said in in addition to the archives, the museum is interested in what the medical community; active or retired might have to share with them.
Where Sarpy County medical history begins is with a 1860’s pioneer’s doctor coat belonging to Dr. Erastus Northcoat Upjohn which was restored by the La Belle Vue and Corps of Discovery chapters of The Questers, which is an international organization dedicated to the discovery and preservation of historical artifacts.
Justman said medical history is a hard one to talk about and often forgotten by the community.
Certainly much has happened in Sarpy County’s medical history in regards to health and medicine since Upjohn passed away in 1879.
“I think a lot of it (medical history) we’ve kind of forgotten about, and then it’s very timely with everything going on that I think people are thinking about it once again,” Justman said.
Justman poured through digitized newspapers, whose original copies have mostly turned to dust at this point as part of his research.
“To go into the digital copies and find out the nitty gritty and closures of schools, for example, who was getting sick, how the local medical community who was treating it, the churches being canceled for services it’s eerily replicant of, of the current events,” Justman said.
Besides taking it for granted, Justman said talking about medical history is sometimes an uncomfortable conversation.
“Talking about the Spanish flu or the effects of polio, or Cholera or any other disease it’s not necessarily always warm and fuzzy,” Justman said, “I don’t think people necessarily like to talk about their trip to the dentist.”
In addition to Upjohn’s coat which will be the centerpiece of the medical history the museum will be adding other components such as photographs to fully flush out the entire story.
Justman said he encourages those interested in visiting the museum to call ahead and to bring a mask and wear it while viewing the exhibits.
The museum has some extra masksavailable.
