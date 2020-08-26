Sarpy County Museum explores county medical history

Certainly much has happened in Sarpy County’s medical history in regards to health and medicine since Upjohn passed away in 1879.

“I think a lot of it (medical history) we’ve kind of forgotten about, and then it’s very timely with everything going on that I think people are thinking about it once again,” Justman said.

Justman poured through digitized newspapers, whose original copies have mostly turned to dust at this point as part of his research.

“To go into the digital copies and find out the nitty gritty and closures of schools, for example, who was getting sick, how the local medical community who was treating it, the churches being canceled for services it’s eerily replicant of, of the current events,” Justman said.

Besides taking it for granted, Justman said talking about medical history is sometimes an uncomfortable conversation.

“Talking about the Spanish flu or the effects of polio, or Cholera or any other disease it’s not necessarily always warm and fuzzy,” Justman said, “I don’t think people necessarily like to talk about their trip to the dentist.”