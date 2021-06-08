 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarpy County property valuation protests due by June 30
0 comments

Sarpy County property valuation protests due by June 30

If you are not satisfied with your property’s assessed valuation and choose to file a protest, you must complete Protest Form 422 and file it with the Sarpy County Clerk’s Office. The forms are due by 4:45 p.m. on June 30. You can submit the forms online, in person or via mail.

For a list of frequently asked questions about the protest process, including submission requirements, deadlines and the referee hearing phase of the protests, visit the Board of Equalization’s Valuation Protest webpage: sarpy.gov/770/Form-422---Property-Valuation-Protest or call 402-593-4433.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert