Sarpy County property valuation protests due by June 30

If you are not satisfied with your property’s assessed valuation and choose to file a protest, you must complete Protest Form 422 and file it with the Sarpy County Clerk’s Office.

The forms are due by 4:45 p.m. on June 30. You can submit the forms online, in person or via mail.

For a list of frequently asked questions about the protest process, including submission requirements, deadlines and the referee hearing phase of the protests, visit the Board of Equalization’s Valuation Protest webpageL sarpy.gov/770/Form-422---Property-Valuation-Protest or call 402-593-4433.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.