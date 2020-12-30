 Skip to main content
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office seeks accreditation
Sheriff Jeff Davis announced the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has applied for accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The purpose of accreditation is to improve public service by maintaining and following comprehensivestandards set by law enforcement personnel, researchers and accreditation experts. These standards include internal and external reviews of policies, procedures, ethics, recruitment, hiring, training and discipline. There is also an emphasis on practices regarding Use-of-Force training and Internal Affairs.

The accreditation process will take three years to complete. After the initial accreditation is awarded, CALEA will conduct an audit and review process every four years. If the standards are still met, CALEA will grant reaccreditation.

