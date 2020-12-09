Sarpy County Sheriff to host COVID-Free Christmas event

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the La Vista Police Department are collaborating for the 2020 holiday season to bring those in need “A Drive Thru Covid-Free Christmas.”

Traditionally, the Sheriff’s Office would meet with families at the Walmart in Gretna for the annual “Shop with a Sheriff” event and members of the La Vista Police Department would meet with families at the Target in Papillion for the “Blue Santa” event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of all those involved, a change in procedures was necessary.

On Dec. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., members from the above agencies will be handing out the gifts during the drive-thru, COVID-Free Christmas event. In addition to the gifts, the Nebraska State Patrol will be joining WholeStone Farms in Freemont and Rotella’s in La Vista to provide a holiday meal to each family. This event will take place in the south lot of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office located at 8335 Platteview Road in Papillion and will follow all current directed health measures.

While this year may look different from the long-time tradition of the Shop with a Sheriff event, we all look forward to spreading the holiday spirit while doing our part to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. For any further questions, or to coordinate media coverage, contact Deputy Letha Feeney at 402-690-1704.